Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,530,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the March 31st total of 5,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 699,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

Bentley Systems stock opened at $42.57 on Thursday. Bentley Systems has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $43.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.40, a PEG ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $1,504,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 476,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,459,210.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bentley Systems news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $2,160,783.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,594,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,381,907.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $1,504,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 476,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,459,210.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,553 shares of company stock worth $5,592,308 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bentley Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Bentley Systems by 78.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Bentley Systems by 67.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

