Short Interest in Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Drops By 6.8%

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,100 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 299,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Insider Transactions at Eyenovia

In related news, Director Tsontcho Ianchulev sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 331,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 270,000 shares of company stock worth $1,275,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eyenovia

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eyenovia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eyenovia during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Eyenovia during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eyenovia by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. 6.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eyenovia Stock Performance

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

NASDAQ EYEN opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $218.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 6.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.64. Eyenovia has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.85.

Eyenovia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

See Also

