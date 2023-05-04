Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the March 31st total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 970,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Conduent Trading Down 12.5 %

Shares of Conduent stock opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.85. The company has a market cap of $632.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Conduent has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $5.57.

Get Conduent alerts:

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.00 million. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conduent

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conduent in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Conduent during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Conduent during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Conduent during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Conduent in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Conduent in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

About Conduent

(Get Rating)

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.