MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target Raised to $1,575.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 23.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MELI. Bank of America raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. New Street Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,425.50.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,279.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,239.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,064.03. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,337.75.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

