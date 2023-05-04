Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PCOR. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.46.

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $53.18 on Thursday. Procore Technologies has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $68.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.64 and its 200 day moving average is $54.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.32 and a beta of 0.58.

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 39.84%. The company had revenue of $202.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.26 million. Research analysts expect that Procore Technologies will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Procore Technologies news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 4,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $293,237.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,762,029.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procore Technologies news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 4,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $293,237.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,762,029.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $1,302,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,536,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,276,733.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,145 shares of company stock worth $10,640,288 in the last 90 days. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 330.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

