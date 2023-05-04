Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Insider Vidya Raman-Tangella Sells 15,372 Shares

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 15,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $411,354.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,591.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Teladoc Health Stock Down 1.2 %

TDOC opened at $25.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.29. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $44.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 285.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $637.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.71 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.78.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,443,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,237,000 after buying an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

See Also

