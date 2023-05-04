Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Director Sells $436,149.00 in Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) Director William H. Rastetter sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total transaction of $436,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,339,682.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $98.62 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.25 and a 52 week high of $129.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.67. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 64.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.49.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Several research firms have weighed in on NBIX. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.47.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

