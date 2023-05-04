DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Director Eric Brandt Sells 6,200 Shares of Stock

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $261,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,517.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 3.8 %
XRAY opened at $40.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.88.
DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.16 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.71%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,857,000 after purchasing an additional 318,997 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,217,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,504,000 after purchasing an additional 791,358 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 24,386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,881,000. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. William Blair raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.57.
About DENTSPLY SIRONA
Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY)
- 3 Underperforming Nasdaq 100 Stocks Worth a Closer Look
- Unum Group Sure Looks Exciting: Jumps 7% After Lifting Guidance
- Super Micro Computer Inc. Moves up on Solid Guidance and AI
- Hershey Hits the Sweet Spot with Sales, Earnings Growth
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.