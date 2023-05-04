Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Upgraded to Buy by Guggenheim

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $145.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.21.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $98.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 64.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.30 and a 200-day moving average of $109.67. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $75.25 and a 52 week high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 903 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $94,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,646,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 903 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $94,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,646,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 4,300 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $436,149.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,339,682.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,936 shares of company stock worth $7,330,598. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 362,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,683,000 after acquiring an additional 74,564 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

