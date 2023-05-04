Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 14,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 23,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $107.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $80.69 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.71. The company has a market cap of $438.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.25.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

