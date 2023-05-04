Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock opened at $107.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.71.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.25.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

