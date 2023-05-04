Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,762 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.6% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 26,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 43,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $107.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $80.69 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $438.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.71.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.25.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

