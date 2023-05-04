Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $3.55 Million Stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,091 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 552.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 196,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after buying an additional 166,452 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $28,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,504,668.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $21.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day moving average is $27.78. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.72 and a 1 year high of $54.43.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $301.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.80 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.76%. Equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ZI. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.42.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Further Reading

