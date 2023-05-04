Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,536 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $39,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $43,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O'herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,072 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $232.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.51. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Stories

