Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 19,912 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,912 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RBLX. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Roblox by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,442,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Roblox by 29.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,303,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Roblox by 2,473.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330,861 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Roblox by 46.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,567,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870,164 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 69.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,102,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Roblox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark raised Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Roblox from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.92.

In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 28,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $1,087,127.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 712,337 shares in the company, valued at $26,961,955.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $120,287.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 90,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,698.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 28,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $1,087,127.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 712,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,961,955.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 639,381 shares of company stock worth $24,436,353. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $34.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.38 and its 200-day moving average is $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 1.80. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $53.88.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 200.01% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

