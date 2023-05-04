FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 1,743.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 27,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 35,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 75,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,397,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 8,546 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $573,403.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,823.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $573,403.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FMC Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Partners raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.69.

NYSE FMC opened at $113.99 on Thursday. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $134.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Stories

