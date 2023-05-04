Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,725 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $5,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Comerica from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Comerica from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.15.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $35.58 on Thursday. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $87.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.86 and a 200-day moving average of $62.44.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.40 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 30.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

