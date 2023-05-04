Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRCGet Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.12% of Kilroy Realty worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 257.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lowered Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

NYSE:KRC opened at $27.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $70.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 107.46%.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

