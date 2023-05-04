Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 26,110 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Wendy’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,948,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $394,332,000 after acquiring an additional 425,575 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,131,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,911,000 after purchasing an additional 282,580 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,922,362 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,311,000 after purchasing an additional 54,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,661,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,749,000 after purchasing an additional 23,127 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Wendy’s

In other news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 64,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $1,375,543.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,629.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 64,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $1,375,543.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,629.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $79,987,896.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,705,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,612,228.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,698,437 shares of company stock valued at $81,502,197. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of WEN stock opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $536.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.06 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WEN. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.03.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

