Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 2,214 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LXP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 18.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,569 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average is $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $12.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LXP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

