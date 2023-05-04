Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BALL. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,695,575,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,145,245,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $666,807,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $419,203,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BALL. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

Ball Trading Down 0.2 %

BALL opened at $52.26 on Thursday. Ball Co. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $83.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In other Ball news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

