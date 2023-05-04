Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 1,735 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753,959 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,240,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282,035 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,042,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,046 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,543,000. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IRT. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

Shares of IRT opened at $16.43 on Thursday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $26.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 71.43, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 243.48%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

