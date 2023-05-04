Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys Shares of 21,930 H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in H World Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. FMR LLC grew its position in H World Group by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in H World Group by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in H World Group by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of H World Group during the third quarter worth about $146,000. 44.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTHT opened at $44.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.57 and a beta of 1.00. H World Group Limited has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $53.52.

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.11 million. H World Group had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. Research analysts predict that H World Group Limited will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC boosted their price objective on H World Group from $45.10 to $57.20 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on H World Group from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

