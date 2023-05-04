Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Up 4.7 %

CLX opened at $175.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.64. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.30.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.69.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

