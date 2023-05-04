Brinker Capital Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $121.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.73.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

IFF opened at $94.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.99 and a 200-day moving average of $98.96. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.06, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.08. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.53 and a 1-year high of $135.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.99.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -44.88%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

