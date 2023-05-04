Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.19 Million Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,662 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,381,358,000 after acquiring an additional 519,620 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,854,683 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,195,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,378 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $540,242,000 after acquiring an additional 394,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 36.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,428,878 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $278,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 55.0% in the third quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,652,595 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $212,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,112 shares in the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $80.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.54.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 3.5 %

LVS stock opened at $61.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.16. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 124.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Las Vegas Sands

In related news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,012,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

