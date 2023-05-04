Western Union (NYSE:WU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.07 million. Western Union had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 151.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Western Union updated its FY23 guidance to $1.55-$1.65 EPS.
Western Union Stock Up 9.8 %
WU opened at $11.65 on Thursday. Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.85.
Western Union Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 173,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 10,827 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Western Union by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 477,991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 171,219 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Western Union during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Western Union by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Union by 2,681.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 61,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 59,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.
The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.
