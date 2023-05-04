UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. UFP Industries’s revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

Shares of UFPI opened at $82.26 on Thursday. UFP Industries has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $99.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.48.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.10%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UFP Industries

In other news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $392,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,039,640.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director William G. Currie sold 46,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $3,985,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,426,827. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $392,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,039,640.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,591 shares of company stock worth $7,106,975. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth $46,160,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in UFP Industries by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,714,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,866,000 after purchasing an additional 348,158 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in UFP Industries by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 369,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,497,000 after purchasing an additional 172,009 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in UFP Industries by 256.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,658,000 after purchasing an additional 127,300 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in UFP Industries by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 228,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,654,000 after purchasing an additional 94,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc engages in the supply of products primarily manufactured from wood, wood and non-wood composites, and other materials to retail, packaging, and construction markets. It operates through the following segments: Retail Solutions, Packaging, and Construction. The Retail Solutions segment sells treated lumber products, wood plastic composite, mineral based composite decking and related decking accessories, exterior sliding, pattern, trim, and facia products.

