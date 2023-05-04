ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.14-$1.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.98 billion-$2.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.14-1.28 EPS.

ON stock opened at $78.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.69 and its 200-day moving average is $72.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.00. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $87.55.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on ON. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.58.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,361,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,114 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,365 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $308,064,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,057,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,054,000 after purchasing an additional 67,644 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

