Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Truist Financial

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on QSR. UBS Group upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.13.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $71.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $73.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.57 and a 200 day moving average of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Rating) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 15.50%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.48%.

In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $17,359,220.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,301,854.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QSR. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

