Short Interest in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) Decreases By 5.1%

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,900 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the March 31st total of 365,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CLIR stock opened at $1.03 on Thursday. ClearSign Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

