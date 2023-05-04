Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Forte Biosciences Call Options (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 30,205 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,663% compared to the typical volume of 1,713 call options.
Forte Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of Forte Biosciences stock opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02. Forte Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.67.
Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forte Biosciences
About Forte Biosciences
Forte Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of dermatology products and services. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forte Biosciences (FBRX)
- 3 Underperforming Nasdaq 100 Stocks Worth a Closer Look
- Unum Group Sure Looks Exciting: Jumps 7% After Lifting Guidance
- Super Micro Computer Inc. Moves up on Solid Guidance and AI
- Hershey Hits the Sweet Spot with Sales, Earnings Growth
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.