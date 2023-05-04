Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Forte Biosciences Call Options (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 30,205 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,663% compared to the typical volume of 1,713 call options.

Forte Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Forte Biosciences stock opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02. Forte Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.67.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forte Biosciences

About Forte Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 186,159 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Forte Biosciences by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 227,429 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC increased its position in Forte Biosciences by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 273,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of dermatology products and services. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis.

