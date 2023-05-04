Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 10,613 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,637% compared to the typical daily volume of 284 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of COOP opened at $43.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.19. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $35.81 and a 12-month high of $48.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $816,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 624,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,294,984.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,550. 3.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mr. Cooper Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 54.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 843.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 430.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

