Investors Buy Large Volume of Enbridge Put Options (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 20,216 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,036% compared to the average daily volume of 1,779 put options.
Enbridge Price Performance
ENB opened at $38.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.37. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.83.
Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $832,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 62.8% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 25,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.
Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.
