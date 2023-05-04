Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,113 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,084% compared to the typical volume of 94 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berkshire Grey

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Grey by 8.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Grey by 32.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 80,864 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Grey by 3,493.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 28,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Grey by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 288,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 22,378 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Berkshire Grey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $1.40 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Berkshire Grey Stock Performance

Shares of Berkshire Grey stock opened at $1.38 on Thursday. Berkshire Grey has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $334.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Berkshire Grey had a negative return on equity of 117.36% and a negative net margin of 156.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Berkshire Grey will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Grey Company Profile

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

Featured Articles

