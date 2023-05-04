Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) CFO Douglas S. Sharp Sells 5,159 Shares of Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,159 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $638,581.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Insperity Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:NSP opened at $121.51 on Thursday. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.74 and a 1 year high of $131.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.02.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. Insperity had a return on equity of 263.01% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 39.32%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NSP. StockNews.com began coverage on Insperity in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 24th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Institutional Trading of Insperity

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSP. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 20.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 10.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 9.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

Featured Articles

