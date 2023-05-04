Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBERGet Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

UBER has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.16.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of UBER opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.01. The company has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $38.35.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBERGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

