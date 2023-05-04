Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

UBER has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.16.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of UBER opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.01. The company has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $38.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.