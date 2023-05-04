Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Director Kim R. Cocklin Sells 12,500 Shares

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,931,692.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $112.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.07 and a 200 day moving average of $113.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $97.71 and a 1 year high of $121.92.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.84%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATO. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.25.

Institutional Trading of Atmos Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Atmos Energy by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Further Reading

