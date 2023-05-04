Insider Selling: IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) CFO Sells 63,500 Shares of Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEEGet Rating) CFO David Francis Carroll sold 63,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $2,352,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,202.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Francis Carroll also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, April 21st, David Francis Carroll sold 1,829 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $54,870.00.
  • On Monday, April 24th, David Francis Carroll sold 48,171 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $1,455,245.91.

NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $37.21 on Thursday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $38.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day moving average of $23.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 18.63 and a quick ratio of 18.63.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ISEE shares. Guggenheim cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush cut shares of IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of IVERIC bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IVERIC bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.45.

Institutional Trading of IVERIC bio

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 2.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 10.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 55,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 39.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 19,543 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 19.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

