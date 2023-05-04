SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,743 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.16% of SEI Investments worth $12,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,230,000 after buying an additional 15,773 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEIC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 15,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $877,843.54. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,568,128 shares in the company, valued at $480,329,255.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 37,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total transaction of $2,388,821.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,813,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,432,469.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 15,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $877,843.54. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,568,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,329,255.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,523 shares of company stock valued at $13,351,686. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $58.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $64.69.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $469.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.79 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

