Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Holdings Raised by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,095 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.08% of Brown & Brown worth $12,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 658.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,617,000 after buying an additional 2,583,481 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 201.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,550,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,472 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 431.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 814,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,883,000 after purchasing an additional 661,425 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1,482,265.4% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,854,000 after purchasing an additional 385,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 91.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 796,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,160,000 after buying an additional 381,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.92 per share, for a total transaction of $196,928.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,169.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BRO stock opened at $64.70 on Thursday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.82 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.01%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.64.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

