TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,807 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.06% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $13,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 282,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,541,000 after acquiring an additional 26,903 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 79,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.10.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MKC stock opened at $87.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $70.60 and a 1 year high of $101.40. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.10.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.