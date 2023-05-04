TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $15,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,439,000 after purchasing an additional 154,507 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 24,669 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE TSN opened at $60.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.81 and a twelve month high of $94.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.62 and its 200 day moving average is $62.73.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TSN. Bank of America decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.44.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.