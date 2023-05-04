TD Asset Management Inc Sells 6 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,315 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.10% of NVR worth $15,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NVR during the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in NVR by 3.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in NVR by 120.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in NVR by 0.8% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NVR by 9.3% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,956.00.

NVR Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,894.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.98. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,576.01 and a one year high of $5,986.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5,505.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,968.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $88.96 by $10.93. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 48.97%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $116.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 417.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NVR

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,759.88, for a total transaction of $9,601,719.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,858,842.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,667 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,759.88, for a total value of $9,601,719.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,858,842.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 2,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,130.00, for a total transaction of $10,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,443,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,667 shares of company stock valued at $35,137,086. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.