Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.71 Million Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,503 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $6,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in U. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Unity Software by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Unity Software by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 18.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 3.2% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $69.74.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.24). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 66.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $450.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on U shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Unity Software from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $117,720.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 677,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,513,434.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Unity Software news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $1,204,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,763,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,676,002.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $117,720.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 677,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,513,434.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,328 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,866. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

