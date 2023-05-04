PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,540 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,874 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of PulteGroup worth $7,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 115.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 17.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $66.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $67.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.84.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.51%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PHM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PulteGroup from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.86.

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,567.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $7,700,323.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,879,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,567.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,917 shares of company stock worth $17,650,743. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

