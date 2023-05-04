TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of TransUnion worth $6,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

TransUnion Stock Down 1.6 %

In other news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,559,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,559,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $459,050.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,424.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,235 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,958 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $65.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.57. TransUnion has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $90.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.54.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $902.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.34 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 7.34%. On average, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.79%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

