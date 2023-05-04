Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 9,810 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,594 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Allegion worth $6,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 172.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 56.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 29.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALLE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.22.

Allegion Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $108.96 on Thursday. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $87.33 and a 1 year high of $123.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.77. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.29 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.34% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

