Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of MarketAxess worth $7,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,230,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,305,000 after purchasing an additional 29,503 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,210,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,231,000 after acquiring an additional 23,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,427,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in MarketAxess by 3.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,231,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,937,000 after purchasing an additional 38,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total value of $348,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,456.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total value of $348,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,456.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total value of $221,414.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,223.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,854 shares of company stock worth $659,844. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MKTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $288.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.10.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $298.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27 and a beta of 0.80. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.44 and a 52-week high of $399.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 35.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

