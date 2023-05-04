Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,788 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $8,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRL. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $815,319.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,439,656.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,763 shares of company stock worth $6,974,921 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 1.3 %

CRL stock opened at $191.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.04. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.22 and a 1-year high of $265.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Guggenheim raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.75.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

